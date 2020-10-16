Rape case filed against army man in Sherpur





The victim's mother filed the case on Tuesday afternoon.

The judge directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of Sherpur Sadar Police Station (PS) to consider the case as an FIR.

Accused Parvez is a resident of Dikpara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The plaintiff's lawyer Advocate Alamgir Kibria Kamrul said Parvez developed a love affair with the victim on Facebook.









On October 11, he took the girl to his house where he violated the girl and, later, went into hiding.

The victim's mother said, "Parvez enticed away my girl and raped against her will. I want justice."

Sadar PS OC Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun said they did not receive any document of the case or direction from the tribunal yet.

