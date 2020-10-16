Video
Five electrocuted in three districts

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Five persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Kurigram and Laxmipur.
NOAKHALI: Two persons were electrocuted and two others injured in separate incidents in Subarnachar Upazila of the district in three days.
A housewife was electrocuted and two others were injured in the upazila on Thursday.
Deceased Sakina Akhter, 21, was the wife of Akhter Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 3 under No. 2 Charbata Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Sakina came to visit her elder sister Azima Khatun's house in Charbata Village a couple of days before.
On Thursday morning, an electric wire fell on the house of Azima Khatun as one Yusuf Sarder was cutting a tree nearby the house. At that time, Sakina came in touch with the wall, which left her electrocuted.
At least two other persons received injuries in the incident.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Md Shahed Uddin confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a paint worker was electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila on Tuesday night.
Deceased Moktar Hossain, 32, was the son Azu Mia, member of 6 No. ward of Char Wapda Union Parishad in the upazila.
Local sources said Moktar came in contact with a live electric wire while hanging up political posters on a tree in Katabunia Village at night, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Char Jabbar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Char Jabbar PS OC Md Sahed Uddin confirmed the incident.
KURIGRAM: Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in Fulbari and Nageshwari upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
A man was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila in the afternoon.
Deceased Hamidul Islam, 27, was the son of late Afzal Hossain, a resident of Shyampura Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said he was critically injured while connecting the electric motor to the electricity in the afternoon.
He died on the way to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex.
Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Rai confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a young man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Sohag Ali, 22, was the son of Abdul Awal Bablu Mia, a resident of Gachhpari Village in the upazila. 
Local sources said Sohag came in contact with a live electric wire while setting an electric bulb in his fishing farm nearby the house in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Nageshwari PS OC (Investigation) Palash Mandal confirmed the incident.
LAXMIPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
Deceased Mahiuddin, 22, was the son of Md Nur Nabi, a resident of Char Poragachha Union in the upazila.
Family sources said he came in contact with a live electric wire whilw he was fixing an electric motor at home in the evening.
 He was taken to Noakhali Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.




Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.


