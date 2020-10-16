One held for gang-raping girl in Cox’s Bazar





Local people caught two accused Ebadullah and Khairul Amin when they came to take toll money from the victim's family. Later, they handed over the duo to the police.

But, it is alleged that an influential quarter freed Amin from police custody.

The case, filed by the victim's mother, stated that the schoolgirl had developed a relationship with Ebadullah, son of Mohammad Ali of Gulguliapara.

On Monday night, Ebadullah along with his friends Khairul Amin and Nurul Hakim called her daughter out of home over mobile phone. Later, they violated the girl and shot a video of the act.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Erfan Ullah said the perpetrators demanded money from the victim's family and threatened to circulate the video on social media is the money was not paid.

The UP member made a plan to catch Ebadullah and informed him to take the money.

He was caught when came to receive the money, the UP member added.









