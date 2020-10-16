Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Floods cause Tk 350cr loss in agri, transport sectors in Sirajganj

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Ashok Benarjee

Floods cause Tk 350cr loss in agri, transport sectors in Sirajganj

Floods cause Tk 350cr loss in agri, transport sectors in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 15: This year's consecutive floods have caused huge damage to the agriculture and the transport sectors of the district.
Of these, the agriculture sector has been hit most.
The latest flood damaged 2,562 hectares (ha) of croplands. The total loss in agriculture sector is about Tk 250 crore.
Besides, hundreds of kilometres of roads were damaged, causing loss worth about Tk 100 crore.
The fourth time flood inundated 60 unions in six upazilas- Kazipur, Sadar, Belkuchi, Chauhali, Shahzadpur and Ullahpara, said sources concerned. Of these, 41 unions suffered the most, and about 8,500 ha of croplands were damaged.
A total of 25,227 ha of lands, including those of Transplanted Aman (T-Aman), Aush, jute and vegetables were damaged. Of these, jute, Aush, sesame, black gram pulse, vegetables, and seedbeds of Broadcast Aman suffered seriously. A total of 7,300 ha of croplands were destroyed, and 2.25 lakh farmer families were hit. The damages stand at Tk 232,40,00,000.
A total of 367 kilometres of roads were damaged, causing an economic loss worth Tk 87 crore.
A farmer Rahim Mia of Natuarpara Char in Kazipara Upazila said, after the third-time flood, he had planted saplings of T-Aman and Gainja paddy, which were given by the government. But the flood submerged his three-bigha T-Aman and Gainja paddy fields.
Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Division in Sirajganj Md Ashraful Islam Pramanik said, at least Tk 26 crore will be required for repairing about 93-km damaged roads in the district.
Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department Md Mizanur Rahman said the latest flood damaged a total of 274-km rural and regional roads. At least Tk 61 crore will be required to repair the roads.
He said he informed the matter to the authorities concerned.
He, however, said the total damage could not be assessed as the flood water is yet to recede from some areas. But the extent of the damage may go up.
He assured that if allocation comes, repairing will be done immediately.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sirajganj Abu Hanif said, to overcome the damages by the previous three floods, they gave black gram pulse seeds and fertilisers to 5,000 farmers and paddy saplings to 1,300. But the fourth-time flood has submerged their croplands.
He also said they are preparing to give incentives and timely advice to farmers for increasing crop production.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rape case filed against army man in Sherpur
Five electrocuted in three districts
One held for gang-raping girl in Cox’s Bazar
Floods cause Tk 350cr loss in agri, transport sectors in Sirajganj
197 detained on different charges in five districts
Woman raped by young man in Kurigram
Global Handwashing Day observed
Auto-rickshaw driver crushed under train in Sirajganj


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft