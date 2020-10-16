

Floods cause Tk 350cr loss in agri, transport sectors in Sirajganj

Of these, the agriculture sector has been hit most.

The latest flood damaged 2,562 hectares (ha) of croplands. The total loss in agriculture sector is about Tk 250 crore.

Besides, hundreds of kilometres of roads were damaged, causing loss worth about Tk 100 crore.

The fourth time flood inundated 60 unions in six upazilas- Kazipur, Sadar, Belkuchi, Chauhali, Shahzadpur and Ullahpara, said sources concerned. Of these, 41 unions suffered the most, and about 8,500 ha of croplands were damaged.

A total of 25,227 ha of lands, including those of Transplanted Aman (T-Aman), Aush, jute and vegetables were damaged. Of these, jute, Aush, sesame, black gram pulse, vegetables, and seedbeds of Broadcast Aman suffered seriously. A total of 7,300 ha of croplands were destroyed, and 2.25 lakh farmer families were hit. The damages stand at Tk 232,40,00,000.

A total of 367 kilometres of roads were damaged, causing an economic loss worth Tk 87 crore.

A farmer Rahim Mia of Natuarpara Char in Kazipara Upazila said, after the third-time flood, he had planted saplings of T-Aman and Gainja paddy, which were given by the government. But the flood submerged his three-bigha T-Aman and Gainja paddy fields.

Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Division in Sirajganj Md Ashraful Islam Pramanik said, at least Tk 26 crore will be required for repairing about 93-km damaged roads in the district.

Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department Md Mizanur Rahman said the latest flood damaged a total of 274-km rural and regional roads. At least Tk 61 crore will be required to repair the roads.

He said he informed the matter to the authorities concerned.

He, however, said the total damage could not be assessed as the flood water is yet to recede from some areas. But the extent of the damage may go up.

He assured that if allocation comes, repairing will be done immediately.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sirajganj Abu Hanif said, to overcome the damages by the previous three floods, they gave black gram pulse seeds and fertilisers to 5,000 farmers and paddy saplings to 1,300. But the fourth-time flood has submerged their croplands.

He also said they are preparing to give incentives and timely advice to farmers for increasing crop production.















