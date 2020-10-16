197 detained on different charges in five districts





SIRAJGANJ: Local administration, in a drive, arrested a trader from Kamarkhanda Upazila in the district on Tuesday night for reportedly selling government rice in black market.

The arrested is Al Mahmud, a resident of Kamarkhanda Village in the upazila.

Khamarkhanda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Merina Sultana said acting on information that trader Mahmud hoarded government rice in Messrs Mehedi Traders, they conducted a drive at Khamarkhanda market and arrested the accused along with 35 sacks of government rice.

Atiqur Rahman, deputy assistant food inspector of Upazila Food Controller, lodged a case with Kamarkhanda Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: Police detained seven gamblers from Boda Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The detained persons are Mokhlesur Rahman, Md Shahin, Ahmed Hossain, Rabiul Islam, Shariful Islam, Samiul Hossain and Khamij Uddin. They all are residents of Sakoa Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Sakoa Bazar area at night and arrested them red-handed while gambling. After filing of a case under Gambling Act with Boda Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order.

Boda PS OC (Investigation) Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 184 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city recently. Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested 35 youths as part of its drive against the juvenile gang from different areas in the city in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

RMP arrested the juvenile gang members from different areas under its 12 police stations.

However, the juveniles were later handed over to their guardians after taking written assurance from them that they will no longer remain in any criminal gang.

Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said the RMP have been conducting an all-out crackdown against the juvenile gangs since Friday last.

He said the juvenile gang members in various areas of the city under the guidance of their elder brothers or influential persons were engaging in various terrorist activities.

Under such situations, RMP has started a crackdown against the juvenile gangs in the city, the official added.

Earlier, RMP arrested a total of 95 members of teenage gang as part of its drive against the juvenile gang during the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Teams of 12 PSs of RMP detained them from different parts of the city.

Ninety three of the detainees were, later, handed over to their guardians and legal actions were taken against the rest.

Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said the RMP have been conducting an all-out crackdown against the juvenile gangs since Friday.

He said the gang members, under the guidance of their elder brothers and influential persons, were engaged in various criminal activities in different areas of the city.

They were also being engaged in drug addiction, eve-teasing and often in clashes in the areas. They are even allegedly engaged with the incidents of murder and rape that often occurred in the area, the official added.

RMP, in a drive from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 54 on different charges in the city.

Of the arrestees, 12 had warrants, 19 were drug addicts and the remaining 23 were arrested on different charges.

AMTALI, BARGUNA: Police in a drive detained four cattle lifters along with stolen cows from Purba Harinagar Village in Amtali Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The detained are Jakir Shikder, Md Mojibar Rahman, Al Amin and Selim.

A case was filed against the four with Amtali PS, and they were sent to jail on Monday morning following a court order, said the PS OC Md Shah Alam Hawlader.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested a man from Amtali area in the municipality on Sunday night in a case filed over blackmailing a woman capturing obscene video of her.

The arrested person is Sohel Rana, 28, son of Abed Ali, a resident of Pachurchak Sonarpara area under the municipality. According to the case statement, Sohel Rana secretly recorded a video when the victim was taking shower at home in Sabuj Nagar area in the municipal town.

He wanted to take unethical advantage by blackmailing the victim with the threat of circulating the video on social media.

Later, the victim's husband filed a case with Joypurhat Sadar PS accusing Sohel Rana.

Following this, police arrested him from Amtali area at night.















