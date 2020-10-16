Woman raped by young man in Kurigram

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 15: A woman, who is a mother of two children, has reportedly been raped by a young man in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday midnight.

Family sources said Ataur Rahman, 24, often harassed the woman on mobile phone.

On Tuesday midnight, Ataur tactfully unlocked the door of the victim's house and, then, forcefully violated her, gagging her mouth.

Hearing the scream, as the victim's mother-in-law tried to catch Ataur, he beat her, threatened to kill and fled away.

Local Union Parishad Member Uzir Ali demanded the exemplary punishment of the rapist.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Rajib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter adding that, police were sent to the spot.









