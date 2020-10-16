Global Handwashing Day observed



To mark the National Sanitation Month October 2020 and Global Handwashing Day-2020, Porsha Upazila Department of Public Health Engineering in Naogaon arranged a handwashing programme on upazila parishad premises on Thursday. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day was "Hand Hygiene for All".

FENI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) where DC Md Wahiduzzaman was chief guest and Additional DC (General) Sumani Akhter was in the chair.

Among others, Civil Surgeon (CS) Mir Mobarak Hossain Diganta, and Feni Sadar Upazila Chairman Abdur Rahman were special guests.

Executive Engineer of the Department of Public Health Engineering in Feni Mohammed Mosleh Uddin moderated the programme.

It was also addressed by District District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Muhammad Ruhul Amin, District Child Affairs Officer Nurul Afsar Bhuiyan, Deputy Director of Islamic Foundation in Feni Md Yusuf Ali, Feni Press Club President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, Journalist Emran Patwary, and Contractor Humayun Kabir.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration and district DPHE organised different programmes in cooperation with a number of NGOs including SKS Foundation, Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), BDRCS, Gaibandha unit, Swiss Red Cross, RDRS Bangladesh, Friendship, BRAC, and ICCO Cooperation, Netherlands.

In the morning, a hand washing demonstration on Global Handwashing Day was held on the premises of District Collectorate Building.

DC Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the programme as chief guest.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room marking the importance of the month with Executive Engineer of District DPHE Md Rezwan Hossain in the chair while DC Abdul Matin addressed the meeting as chief guest.

It was also addressed, among others, by district Awami League General Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique, GUK Coordinator Aftab Hossain, and SKS Foundation representative Ashraf Alam.

The speakers in their speeches underscored the need for creating much awareness among the people particularly chars and river basin dwellers of the district about the use of sanitary latrines, safe drinking water and following hygienic rules for a better and disease-free society.

Washing hands especially after returning from latrine and before eating and good hygiene practices could reduce the risk of water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery, hookworm, and ringworm among the people to a great extent, they said.

DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken and implemented multifarious activities for the development of public health along with ensuring sanitation facilities after coming to power in 2009.

The DC also sought whole hearted cooperation of all concerned including NGOs, donor agencies and media to turn the sanitation campaign into a social movement to achieve 100 per cent sanitation target in the district in the days ahead.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room with DC Shariful Islam in the chair.

Among others, Sadar Upazila Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, District DPHE Executive Engineer Ali Azgar, Assistant Commissioner of DC Office Monabbar Hossain, Joypurhat Press Club President Advocate Nipendranath Mondal, and General Secretary KM Abdur Rahman Ronny also addressed the meeting.

Later, wheel chairs were distributed among 20 destitute persons.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, district administration, district DPHE and an NGO POPI jointly arranged a meeting at District Collectorate conference room.

DC Md Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury attended the meeting as chief guest while District DPHE Executive Engineer Md Moshiur Rahman chaired it.

It was addressed, among others, by CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, ADC Golam Mostafa, Additional Police Super Masud Anwar, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Kadir Mia, Senior District Information Officer Md Shamsul Haque, Islamic Foundation Deputy Director Habej Ahmed, Kishoreganj Municipality Executive Engineer Golam Mohammad Bhuiyan, District DPHE Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Zakaria, POPI District Co-ordinator Md Faridul Alam, and BRAC representative Md Shafiqul Islam.

Before the meeting, a hand washing demonstration was held on DC office premises.

NOAKHALI: DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan inaugurated the day's programmes by releasing balloons on DC office premises in the morning.

Later, district administration and district DPHE jointly organised a discussion meeting at DC office conference room where DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan was chief guest and District DPHE Executive Engineer Palash Chandra Das was in the chair.

Among others, SP Md Alamgir Hossen, CS Dr Masum Iftekhar, and Sadar Upazila Chairman AKM Shamsuddin Zehan attended the meeting as special guests.















