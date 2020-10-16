Auto-rickshaw driver crushed under train in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 15: A man was crushed under a train in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in Bhodrokol Village on the Dhaka-Ishwardi Rail Line.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 48, an auto-rickshaw driver. He was the son of late Khasam Ali of the area.

Panchakroshi Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Hamidul Islam said a Rajshahi-bound train of 'Silk City Express' hit Shafiqul while he was standing alone on the rail line aiming to commit suicide, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, the UP member added.







