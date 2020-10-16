Tushar confesses to killing Journalist Ilyas





After his three-day remand was over, Tushar agreed to give confessional statement to a court. Accordingly, he was brought to the court of Ahmed Humayun Kabir, judicial magistrate of the district, on Wednesday afternoon where he gave confessional statement.

In his confessional statement, Tushar said he had a quarrel with one Shamim in the area in 2018. During the quarrel, Shamim's received head injury. At that time, journalist Ilyas allegedly instigated Shamim to file a case against Tushar.

Besides, there was confrontation between Tushar and Ilyas over providing gas connection to Judge Mia's house. In sequel to both the incidents, Tushar killed Ilyas, a journalist of the Dainik Bijoy, a local newspaper published from Narayanganj.

Later, Tushar was sent to jail.

Locals found Iliyas' blood soaked body on the street in the Adampur area of Bandar Upazila at around 8pm. They then took him to Narayanganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Bandar Police Station Fakhruddin Bhuiyan said police had detained three accused in connection with the murder.

Family members of the deceased claimed Iliyas was killed by two brothers Tushar and Turjoy, sons of the late Zaman Mia.

The family alleged that the brothers are involved in providing illegal gas connections and drug dealing. Iliyas had been writing about their illicit activities, which landed them in jail.

The brothers had recently been released on bail and they took the opportunity to have Iliyas killed, Iliyas's family said.















