Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:36 AM
Kalapara people suffer for nine bamboo bridges on 3km road

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Oct 15: People of Ward No. 5 under Lalua Union in Kalapara Upazila of the district are suffering for nine bamboo bridges on a three-kilometre deplorable road.
These people living near an embankment are passing days fighting with high tide.
They have to cross the bridges for commuting regularly by the only three-km road. Mainly the day-earners suffer the most. For reducing their sufferings, they sought permanent solution to the authorities concerned.
A recent visit found the presence of big and small potholes on the road ranging from Banati Bazaar of the union to Chowdhurypara, Nayakata and Charipara villages.
The villagers have to cross the bridges amid life risks. During the high tide, their houses go under knee-deep water. They have to live and cook on their beds and pass sleepless nights fearing more submergence. Particularly, their living becomes worse during the tide. Finding no way, they have to take shelter on embankment.
Students of different educational institutions and patients have to suffer much while commuting by the road.
Union parishad (UP) sources said there are 800 families in Charipara, Nayakata and Chowdhurypara villages. Of them, about 200 solvent families moved to other unions for communication disruption. Another 200 poor families have taken shelter along the two banks of the embankment. Most of the people in these villages are farmers and fishermen. They said they got no official help.
The Cyclone Amphan made huge damages in these localities. But they did not get assistance from the government.
A number of people including Jasmine Begum, Selim Fakir, Akbar Fakir and Mohiuddin Hawlader of Charipara Village said, "We are living on the embankment as we lost our houses to river erosions. We have to live fighting storm, flood and tidal surge."
They demanded government help for getting rid of their plight.
UP Member Md Rabiul Hawlader said, "My ward in the union is in very critical condition. It is rare that there are nine bamboo bridges on a single road. Of these seven bridges are unusable and these need quick repairing."
UP Chairman Shawkat Hossen Tapan Biswas said, the condition of Ward No. 5 is the worst among all the wards of the union. As the ward is near the embankment, it remains inundated for almost the year.
He also said, "If there is any assistance, I try to give it to the people of the ward."
He assured that the bamboo bridges will be repaired very soon.
For permanent solution to the people's suffering, government help is necessary, he added.


