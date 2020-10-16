Four of a family found murdered in Satkhira





The victims were identified as Shahinur Rahman, 40, son of Shahjahan Ali, Shahinur's wife Sabina Khatun, 30, and their two children -- Siam Hossain Mahi, 9, and Tasnim, 6.

Quoting Raihanul Islam, younger brother of Shahinur, police said Shahinur along with his family members were asleep in a room of their house while he was sleeping in another room.

At the dead of night, Raihanul heard some groaning sound coming from Shahinur's roam, said Harun Chandra, Officer-in-Charge of Kalaroa Police Station.

Later, he tried to enter Shahinur's room but he found it locked from outside.

When Raihanul opened the door, he found them dying and they 'in fact died after a while.'

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital for autopsy.









The door of their staircase was found open and police suspect that the miscreants entered the house through it. However, police are investigating the incident. -UNB





Police recovered the throat-slit bodies of four people, including two children, from Khalsi village in Kalaroa upazila of Satkhira district early Thursday.The victims were identified as Shahinur Rahman, 40, son of Shahjahan Ali, Shahinur's wife Sabina Khatun, 30, and their two children -- Siam Hossain Mahi, 9, and Tasnim, 6.Quoting Raihanul Islam, younger brother of Shahinur, police said Shahinur along with his family members were asleep in a room of their house while he was sleeping in another room.At the dead of night, Raihanul heard some groaning sound coming from Shahinur's roam, said Harun Chandra, Officer-in-Charge of Kalaroa Police Station.Later, he tried to enter Shahinur's room but he found it locked from outside.When Raihanul opened the door, he found them dying and they 'in fact died after a while.'On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital for autopsy.The door of their staircase was found open and police suspect that the miscreants entered the house through it. However, police are investigating the incident. -UNB