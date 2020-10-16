Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Four of a family found murdered in Satkhira

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Police recovered the throat-slit bodies of four people, including two children, from Khalsi village in Kalaroa upazila of Satkhira district early Thursday.
The victims were identified as Shahinur Rahman, 40, son of Shahjahan Ali, Shahinur's wife Sabina Khatun, 30, and their two children -- Siam Hossain Mahi, 9, and Tasnim, 6.
Quoting Raihanul Islam, younger brother of Shahinur, police said Shahinur along with his family members were asleep in a room of their house while he was sleeping in another room.
At the dead of night, Raihanul heard some groaning sound coming from Shahinur's roam, said Harun Chandra, Officer-in-Charge of Kalaroa Police Station.
Later, he tried to enter Shahinur's room but he found it locked from   outside.
When Raihanul opened the door, he found them dying and they 'in fact died after a while.'
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital for autopsy.




The door of their staircase was found open and police suspect that the miscreants entered the house through it.  However, police are investigating the incident.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four of a family found murdered in Satkhira
JMI Chair Razzak granted bail
40 pc of world’s population lack handwashing facilities: UNICEF
Chhatra Odhikar Parishad splits
We don’t support death penalty for rape: Feminists group
Two Chhatra Parishad leaders sent to jail
Take extensive measures against rape: PM
Int’l donor confec for urgent support for Rohingyas on Oct 22


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft