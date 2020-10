On the 16-day of his arrest, Md Abdur Razzak, Chairman of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd, was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Thursday.

He is accused in a case filed over supplying fake N-95 masks to some government hospitals.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the bail order after a hearing, said ACC GRO Zulfiqar Ali.