Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:35 AM
40 pc of world’s population lack handwashing facilities: UNICEF

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020

Forty  percent of the world's population - or 3 billion people - do not have a handwashing facility with water and soap at home, according to new estimates from UNICEF.
The number is much higher in least developed countries, where nearly three-quarters of the population lack such facilities although the pandemic has highlighted the critical role of hand hygiene in disease prevention.
Kelly Ann Naylor, Associate Director of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene at UNICEF, said that it is "unacceptable" that the most vulnerable communities are unable to use the simplest of methods to protect themselves and their loved ones.
"The pandemic has highlighted the critical role of hand hygiene in disease prevention. It has also stressed a pre-existing problem for many: Handwashing with soap remains out of reach for millions of children where they're born, live and learn."
"We must take immediate action to make handwashing with soap accessible to everyone, everywhere - now and in the future," she urged.
The situation is also alarming at schools: 43 per cent of schools globally (70 per cent in least developed countries) lack a handwashing facility with water and soap, affecting hundreds of millions of school-age children, according to the estimates.   -UNB


