Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad splits

Ex-VP Nur declared persona-non-grata

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, a platform for quota reform movement, split into two factions on Thursday with the new faction announcing a 22-member convening committee.
The new faction announced the key leaders, including DUCSU VP, also the Joint Convener of the platform Nurul Haque Nur and Acting Convener Muhammad Rashed Khan, persona-non-grata.
The leaders of the new faction termed them patrons of rapists, money embezzlers and autocrats.
APM Suhel was made the convener of the new faction. Suhel was expelled earlier from his Joint Convener post of unbroken platform.




Suhel was also the coordinator of Jagannath University unit Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.
The new faction emerged with their previous name Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad (Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council).
Member Secretary Ismail Samrat of the committee briefed reporters at a press conference held at the National Press Club's Zahur Hussain Chowdhury auditorium.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four of a family found murdered in Satkhira
JMI Chair Razzak granted bail
40 pc of world’s population lack handwashing facilities: UNICEF
Chhatra Odhikar Parishad splits
We don’t support death penalty for rape: Feminists group
Two Chhatra Parishad leaders sent to jail
Take extensive measures against rape: PM
Int’l donor confec for urgent support for Rohingyas on Oct 22


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft