Chhatra Odhikar Parishad splits





The new faction announced the key leaders, including DUCSU VP, also the Joint Convener of the platform Nurul Haque Nur and Acting Convener Muhammad Rashed Khan, persona-non-grata.

The leaders of the new faction termed them patrons of rapists, money embezzlers and autocrats.

APM Suhel was made the convener of the new faction. Suhel was expelled earlier from his Joint Convener post of unbroken platform.









Suhel was also the coordinator of Jagannath University unit Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.

The new faction emerged with their previous name Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad (Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council).

Member Secretary Ismail Samrat of the committee briefed reporters at a press conference held at the National Press Club's Zahur Hussain Chowdhury auditorium.

Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, a platform for quota reform movement, split into two factions on Thursday with the new faction announcing a 22-member convening committee.The new faction announced the key leaders, including DUCSU VP, also the Joint Convener of the platform Nurul Haque Nur and Acting Convener Muhammad Rashed Khan, persona-non-grata.The leaders of the new faction termed them patrons of rapists, money embezzlers and autocrats.APM Suhel was made the convener of the new faction. Suhel was expelled earlier from his Joint Convener post of unbroken platform.Suhel was also the coordinator of Jagannath University unit Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.The new faction emerged with their previous name Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad (Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council).Member Secretary Ismail Samrat of the committee briefed reporters at a press conference held at the National Press Club's Zahur Hussain Chowdhury auditorium.