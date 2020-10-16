We don’t support death penalty for rape: Feminists group





Terming gender-based violence an epidemic in Bangladesh, they declared it as a national emergency. They placed a 10-point demand to take action and eliminate gender-based violence.

The demands are ending all gender-based violence by private and state actors, zero tolerance, victim-blaming at all societal levels - was made at a press conference at Naripokkho office in the capital on Thursday.

The other demands are that rapists cannot be sheltered at home, schools and workplaces, existing rape laws must be reformed to recognise and criminalise marital rape, irrespective of the victim's age when she is raped by her spouse and others.

At the press conference, the speakers said the platform is not only protesting individual cases of violence by men against women, but also protesting the culture that has allowed this violence to perpetuate.

They recognise the need to broaden the scope of our organizational efforts beyond trial and punishment to include discourse around long-term change.

Shireen Huq, a feminist and human right defender, said that there is no evidence that death penalty can reduce rape.

Government hastened to circulate ordinance by approving death sentence for rape crime. It is a government's stance to slow down the ongoing protest movements against rape, she added.

Advocate Kamrunnahar presented the key note. She said: "We do not support death penalty for the crime of rape.

On October 10, the alliance hosted one of the biggest demonstrations in Dhaka city with around 500 protesters in front of the Parliament. Feminists Across Generations has declared gender-based violence a national emergency.















