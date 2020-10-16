Video
Rape Case

Two Chhatra Parishad leaders sent to jail

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Court Correspondent

Two leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were sent to jail by a Dhaka Court on Thursday in a rape case filed by a female student of Dhaka University with the Kotwali police station.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chadhury passed the order rejecting their bail prayers.
Detective Branch (DB) of police Inspector Wahiduzzaman, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the duo after a two-day remand.
The duo are Saiful Islam, joint convener of the Parishad and  Nazmul Huda , vice-president of DU unit of the same platform.
The case statement is that Hasan Al Mamun, convener of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad  had developed an affair with the complainant. Taking the scope of good relation at one stage, the Parishad leader raped her with a promise to marry her .
A team of DB police on Sunday arrested Saiful from a house at Azimpur area and Nazmul from Maghbazar area. A DU female student filed a rape case with the Kotwali police on September 20 against six persons including former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur on September 20.
Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad on Sunday alleged that two of its leaders were picked up by some people identifying themselves as police.
Of them, Saiful and Nazmul were accused in two rape cases filed by a female student of Dhaka University with Lalbagh and Kotwali Police Stations in September.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
