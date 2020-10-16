Two Chhatra Parishad leaders sent to jail





Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chadhury passed the order rejecting their bail prayers.

Detective Branch (DB) of police Inspector Wahiduzzaman, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the duo after a two-day remand.

The duo are Saiful Islam, joint convener of the Parishad and Nazmul Huda , vice-president of DU unit of the same platform.

The case statement is that Hasan Al Mamun, convener of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad had developed an affair with the complainant. Taking the scope of good relation at one stage, the Parishad leader raped her with a promise to marry her .

A team of DB police on Sunday arrested Saiful from a house at Azimpur area and Nazmul from Maghbazar area. A DU female student filed a rape case with the Kotwali police on September 20 against six persons including former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur on September 20.

Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad on Sunday alleged that two of its leaders were picked up by some people identifying themselves as police.

Of them, Saiful and Nazmul were accused in two rape cases filed by a female student of Dhaka University with Lalbagh and Kotwali Police Stations in September.















