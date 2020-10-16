Take extensive measures against rape: PM





"We'll have to take extensive measures to resist rape incidents. It also truly needs creating public awareness," she said.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing the concluding ceremony of the 70th Foundation Training Course for fresh cadre service officers in the morning through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The participants were connected from the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) at Savar and the offices of seven divisional commissioners.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has amended the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Act 2000 and an ordinance has already been promulgated to check rape incidents. She said the rape incidents that take place these days are propagated massively. "The more it's propagated, the more its prevalence increases," she added.

Noting that people have the right to get justice, the Prime Minister said she knows what is the pain of not getting justice.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, said she did not have the access to justice after the assassination of her father, mother, brothers and others on August 15, 1975 as indemnity was given to the killers.

She said this culture (of injustice) should not remain there in the country as people should get justice. "It has been possible to try the killers only because I could come to power."

The Prime Minister said the government wants people not to fall victims to any injustice and their living standards improve.

Focusing on the government's vision and plans to develop the country, she asked the new cadre officers to take Bangladesh forward being imbued with the Liberation War spirit.

Since the government wants to make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041, the young generation, including the trained officers who will be running the country till the time, should take the country forward in such a way so that Bangladesh does not fall back any more, she said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a delta and the government prepared the Delta Plan 2100, the Prime Minister asked the fresh officers to protect it and work for the welfare of people.

Sheikh Hasina said the government wants to develop every village equipped with all civic amenities so that rural people get urban facilities.

She put emphasis on modern training for government employees so that they can cope with the pace of the world.

The PM said the government has also taken steps to make BPATC as an excellent training centre to provide modern training so that the employees receiving training there can set examples across the world.

A project has already been taken to construct a spectacular complex at the centre, Hasina said adding that she wants quick implementation of the project.

Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun delivered the welcome speech, while Rector of BPATC Md Rakib Hossain, on behalf of the Prime Minister, distributed the certificates among the trained officers.

Two fresh cadre officers - Monia Sirat and Mehedi Hasan Kawsar -- on behalf of 663 participants in the six-month foundation training course spoke at the function conducted by another two fresh officers. -UNB

















Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the administration to take extensive measures against rape and raise public awareness against such incidents in society."We'll have to take extensive measures to resist rape incidents. It also truly needs creating public awareness," she said.The Prime Minister was virtually addressing the concluding ceremony of the 70th Foundation Training Course for fresh cadre service officers in the morning through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.The participants were connected from the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) at Savar and the offices of seven divisional commissioners.Sheikh Hasina said the government has amended the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Act 2000 and an ordinance has already been promulgated to check rape incidents. She said the rape incidents that take place these days are propagated massively. "The more it's propagated, the more its prevalence increases," she added.Noting that people have the right to get justice, the Prime Minister said she knows what is the pain of not getting justice.Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, said she did not have the access to justice after the assassination of her father, mother, brothers and others on August 15, 1975 as indemnity was given to the killers.She said this culture (of injustice) should not remain there in the country as people should get justice. "It has been possible to try the killers only because I could come to power."The Prime Minister said the government wants people not to fall victims to any injustice and their living standards improve.Focusing on the government's vision and plans to develop the country, she asked the new cadre officers to take Bangladesh forward being imbued with the Liberation War spirit.Since the government wants to make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041, the young generation, including the trained officers who will be running the country till the time, should take the country forward in such a way so that Bangladesh does not fall back any more, she said.Mentioning that Bangladesh is a delta and the government prepared the Delta Plan 2100, the Prime Minister asked the fresh officers to protect it and work for the welfare of people.Sheikh Hasina said the government wants to develop every village equipped with all civic amenities so that rural people get urban facilities.She put emphasis on modern training for government employees so that they can cope with the pace of the world.The PM said the government has also taken steps to make BPATC as an excellent training centre to provide modern training so that the employees receiving training there can set examples across the world.A project has already been taken to construct a spectacular complex at the centre, Hasina said adding that she wants quick implementation of the project.Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun delivered the welcome speech, while Rector of BPATC Md Rakib Hossain, on behalf of the Prime Minister, distributed the certificates among the trained officers.Two fresh cadre officers - Monia Sirat and Mehedi Hasan Kawsar -- on behalf of 663 participants in the six-month foundation training course spoke at the function conducted by another two fresh officers. -UNB