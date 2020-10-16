Int’l donor confec for urgent support for Rohingyas on Oct 22





"There is a significant funding gap in the international response to the crisis this year, with contributions to date covering less than half of what is needed. The funds raised are also expected to support critical services in host communities throughout South and Southeast Asia," a European Union release said on Thursday.

The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees will bring the international community together and will urge countries to increase assistance for Rohingya refugees, host communities, and internally displaced people in Myanmar, more than three years since the latest phase of the crisis began in August 2017. The funds raised are also expected to support critical services in host communities throughout South and Southeast Asia, it said.

The UN has appealed for more than $1 billion in aid to meet the humanitarian needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh this year, but so far less than half has been contributed. This leaves a significant funding gap, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this respect, the co-hosts will repeat the Secretary General's call for a global ceasefire and the cessation of fighting to enable safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all communities in need of assistance.

Stephen E. Biegun, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, said "The United States is proud to stand with the UK, the EU, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees as partners in leading this call to sustain the international crisis response to assist Rohingya refugees and other displaced people, as well as strengthen investment in affected host communities. As the world's most generous donor, we are a catalyst for the international humanitarian response and call on others to contribute to this cause - both longstanding partners as well as new and aspiring donors."

The UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said "The Rohingya people have faced horrific brutality and were forced to flee their homes in the worst circumstances imaginable. We have taken action against the architects of this systemic violence, including through sanctions and we will continue to hold those responsible to account.









"The UK has also been a leading donor since 2017 to alleviate humanitarian suffering of the Rohingya. The world must wake up to the severity of their plight and come together now to save lives."

Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said The Rohingya refugees have the continued full support from the EU at this critical time.



