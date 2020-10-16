

Saima stresses on gender equality

Stressing the need for educating children on gender equality at home, CRI Trustee and Co-chairman and Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Thematic Ambassador Saima Wazed Hossain has said she wants everyone in the country to be taught the way she teaches her children that women and men are no different."We're all equal. Let's pay the deserved respect to women at home, outside home, on the streets, in schools, and the workplace," she said. She also urged everyone to raise voice in unison against any violence against women anywhere - in schools, colleges, workplaces, streets, or elsewhere.Launching a campaign titled 'Women's Safety in Public Places (WSPP)' through a webinar on Wednesday night, Saima came up with the observations that came hot on the heels of a series of incidents of violence against women across the country.The campaign was launched by Young Bangla - the youth wing of the ruling Awami League's research wing Centre for Research and Information's (CRI) in collaboration with UNDP and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)."If a girl is harassed somewhere and no one comes to protest, what can she do alone? Anyone witnessing that incident must stand beside that girl," Saima added. -UNB