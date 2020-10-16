Swiss courts return $40 million to CONMEBOL in corruption probe





In one of around 20 investigations around world football governing body FIFA, the OAG opened proceedings against the former president of CONMEBOL, Nicolas Leoz, who died in August 2019, as well as Eduardo Deluca, who was secretary general for 23 years.

"Both were alleged to have abused their positions to the prejudice of CONMEBOL and to have unlawfully enriched themselves and possibly other persons," OAG said in a statement.

They were accused of having received bribes in exchange for the allocation of TV broadcasting rights for competitions organised by CONMEBOL, including the Copa America and the Copa Libertadores.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez described the ruling as a "historic achievement" on Twitter.

"We confirm our commitment to justice, transparency and clear rules. What football generates should stay in football." -AFP















LAUSANNE, OCT 15: The Swiss courts have returned to the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) 36.6 million Swiss francs ($40 million) which had been retrieved from two former officials accused of corruption, the office of the attorney general (OAG) announced on Thursday.In one of around 20 investigations around world football governing body FIFA, the OAG opened proceedings against the former president of CONMEBOL, Nicolas Leoz, who died in August 2019, as well as Eduardo Deluca, who was secretary general for 23 years."Both were alleged to have abused their positions to the prejudice of CONMEBOL and to have unlawfully enriched themselves and possibly other persons," OAG said in a statement.They were accused of having received bribes in exchange for the allocation of TV broadcasting rights for competitions organised by CONMEBOL, including the Copa America and the Copa Libertadores.CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez described the ruling as a "historic achievement" on Twitter."We confirm our commitment to justice, transparency and clear rules. What football generates should stay in football." -AFP