City's sister club in China suspends coach for kit comment

SHANGHAI, OCT 15: Manchester City's sister club in China fined its head coach a month's wages and suspended him for one week for saying the team's blue away kit brought more luck.

Relegation-threatened Sichuan Jiuniu in China's second division punished Li Yi after he said the team seemed to struggle in its traditional yellow shirt.

"We wore blue for the last game, and won. Sometimes luck is really important," he added.

Sichuan, who have won only once in 10 games this season, took a dim view of the perceived slight. Yellow has long been associated with football in the southwestern province, a tradition going back to the 1990s, state media said. -AFP







