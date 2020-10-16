Navy clinches title of Bangabandhu Fed Cup Basketball





The sailors' team dominated the first half by 46-17 points.

Sajeed send the ball home 39 times while Mithun scored 13 for the winners while, in reply, Tanveer and Shisir scored 13 points each for the opponents.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell witnessed the day's final as the chief guest while Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association Syed Shahed Reza was present as special guest on the occasion.

Later, they distributed the trophies among the players.

Earlier, in the semi-final on Tuesday, Group-A champions Bangladesh Navy outplayed Group-B runners-up the Greg's Club by 114-42 points while Group B champions Bangladesh Air Force fought hard to manage a final berth beating Group A runners-up Josephites Club by 57-52 points.















