Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldo-less Portugal down Sweden

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

LISBON, OCT 15: Portugal made light of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence due to a positive coronavirus test to see off Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday and stay top of their Nations League group.
A Diogo Jota brace and another strike from Bernardo Silva were enough to stay level on 10 points with France and hold onto first place in League A Group 3.
Ronaldo, who was pictured watching the match on television wearing a Portugal top, was forced to leave the national team camp after returning a positive test for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
The Juventus forward returned to Italy on Wednesday to continue his self-isolation.
His Portugal teammates had few problems dealing with Sweden, who have now lost all four of their Nations League matches and are rock bottom of the group.
The Swedes are three points behind Croatia, who were beaten 2-1 by France in Zagreb.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Italy lose Nations League top spot after Dutch draw
Mbappe gives France Nations League victory in Croatia
Swiss courts return $40 million to CONMEBOL in corruption probe
Denmark hand England first defeat in a year
Pakistan cricketer reports match fixing approach to officials
City's sister club in China suspends coach for kit comment
Navy clinches title of Bangabandhu Fed Cup Basketball
Ronaldo-less Portugal down Sweden


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft