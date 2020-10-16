Junior hockey boys' camp begins today





Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary M Yousuf said, the players' accommodation is arranged at the Bangladesh Air Force's Bangabandhu Base while the practice will take place at the blue turf of Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium at Paltan.

Yousuf said that all the thirty six youth hockey players are physically and mentally fit for the camp after they were tested Coronavirus negative.

In the upcoming event, ten countries will take part. They are Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), Uzbekistan, India, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh.















