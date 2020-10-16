Video
Football in new normal

Season to begin with Fed Cup on 19 Dec

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Sports Reporter

The new season of local football in ongoing Coronavirus Disease is going to roll with the event of Federation Cup 2020 on 19th of December, as per decision of BFF Professional League Management Committee (PLMC) taken on Thursday.
The process of player mutual-transfer and registration will be held from 1 to 15 December. If a club want to release a player, it will have to inform before the 30th of October. The teams will be able to register four foreigners including one from the Asian quota this season.
However, the players will only receive up to 35 per cent of the remuneration as signing money.
A total of six venues around Dhaka may be used for playing the matches of Bangladesh Premier League. The venues are Bangabandhu National Stadium at Paltan, Bangladesh Army Stadium, Shaheed Barkat Stadium in Gazipur, Musleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Narsingdi, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) in Savar and Cumilla Zilla Stadium. The venues are yet to be decided.
The federation's PLMC led by BFF senior vice president and committee's chairperson Abdus Salam Murshedy takes the decision in a meeting at the BFF House on the day.


