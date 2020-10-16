Video
BCB President's Cup

Mushfique, Mahadi illume with bat

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Najmul's XI players appeal for an out of Tamim's XI player Tamim Iqbal during their BCB President's Cup match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

Mushfiqur Rahim's return in scoring and bowler Mahedi Hasan's batting charisma were the highlighted parts of Thursday's BCB President's Cup match. It was the last of the first-leg group round clash of the tournament at Home of Cricket, Mirpur.
Winning the toss Najmul Hossain invited Tamim Iqbal to bat first in the afternoon. Star riddled TI-XI repeated their batting failure display. They lost top four batsmen at 65, eight to post 128 on the scorecard. But tail ender's outstanding batting display helped them to surpass 200-run landmark. Spinning all-rounder Mahedi came to bat at nine when his team had been shaking with 108 for seven. He showed what top orders failed to gain. He started to play positive cricket from the very beginning.
Pairing with Taijul Islam, Mahedi stood 92 runs' the 9th wicket partnership, which is the highest any wicket partnership of the tournament so far. He had slain NI-XI bowlers to -pile-up 82 runs from 57 balls only. The almost 144 strike rated innings was articulated with nine rope kissing shots backed by three over the top shots. Mahedi generally bats at down-order when he plays for national team but he is seen to open with both bat and bowl in BPL and other domestic tournaments.
Taijul was outstanding. He remained unbeaten scoring 20 runs, but gave million dollar's support to Mahedi. Shoriful Islam was not out with solitary run as TI-XI were at 221 for nine after stipulated 50 overs.
Besides, skipper Tamim scored 33 runs and Shahadat Hossain [3] collected 31 runs. Mohammad Mithun once again failed to justify his name. Rain came when TI-XI were at 154 for eight after 40.3. It took about 40 minutes to resume game but no over was cut.
Al-Amin Hossain grasped three wickets for NI-XI while Nayeem Hasan and Rishad Hossain spinner duo shared two wickets each. Taskin Ahmed and Mukidul Islam Mugdho on the other hand, took one wicket apiece.
To chase a gettable target, NI-XI were over caution with the bat, which costs early collapse. Super-sub Mustafizur Rahman's back to back strikes followed by Mohammad Saifuddin's attack sent table toppers to the backfoot. Mustafiz preyed Saif Hasan (7) and skipper Najmul (1) while Saifuddin hunted Soumya Sarkar (9). NI-XI were at 30 for three at that juncture of the low scoring affair. But the most senior campaigner of the team Mushfiqur Rahim took the radar of the team. But hardly got support from the other side.
Young pacer Shoriful Islam's double hits sidelined Afif Hossain and hero of 1st match Towhid Hridoy and NI-XI lost their 5th batter when they were at 75. Man on song Irfan Shukkur joined with Mushi than and they stood crucial 58-run's partnership till writing the news to bring the team in the game. Mushfiqur Rahim was batting with 65 while NI-XI were at 133 for six from 38.2 overs.


