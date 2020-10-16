Bangladesh women's cricketers return C-19 negative





Seven cricketers of the Bangladesh women's cricket team gave samples for the Coronavirus test before going to practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium yesterday. The total number including coaches and physios was 10.

BCB's women's wing in-charge Touhid Mahmud confirmed the news on Thursday.

Jahanara Alam and Salma Khatun who would play the Women's T20 Challenge, considered as Women's IPL were among the seven cricketers who gave their sample for the test.

For the duo, this was their first corona test before leaving Dhaka for IPL. They have to undergo another test, 72 hours before the trip, on October 19.

The two members of the Bangladesh team will play in the girls' IPL, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 4 to 9. Fast bowler Jahanara will play for Velocity for which she played in the last year too. Salma Khatun, who will play this tournament for the first time, was roped in by Trailblazers.

This is the first time that the Women's team underwent Covid-19 test. Apart from Jahanara and Salma, the other five cricketers who have been training in Mirpur, Nahida Akhter, Shammi Sultana, Sharmin Akhter Supta, Lata Mandal and Rabia Khan have returned

corona negative. -BSS















