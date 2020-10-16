Video
Bangladesh U19 camp postponed for 3 days amid Covid-19 fear

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

The ongoing residential camp of Bangladesh Under-19 team at BKSP has been suspended for the time being after two cricketers and one support staff showed Covid-19 symptoms.
Three people with symptoms have already been taken in isolation. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to reduce the four-week camp to three weeks due to the postponement of the Under-19 Asia Cup.
The BCB has suspended the residential camp of the Under-19 team for three days at BKSP as soon as the corona symptoms of two cricketers and one support staff became clear.
The camp is now closed on for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, said Abu Imam Mohammad Kawsar, the game development manager of BCB
"Practice was off for two days while Friday is generally the off day. We saw symptoms in two cricketers and a support staff. Who were in contact with them will be tested. The practice is off as part of precaution," he said.
"We have isolated the two people who have symptoms and isolated their roommates. We want to test the others as part of precaution. The camp will start again from Saturday or Sunday and if necessary we'll extend the day off," he added.
The camp of Under-19 team on October 1, mainly as part of preparations for the Youth Asia Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November. The camp was supposed to last four weeks. But as the Asia Cup was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic, plans were made to reduce the duration of the camp, Kawsar said.
"We are thinking that since the Asia Cup has been postponed, we will reduce the duration of the camp. Maybe we'll complete the training in three weeks, that's our plan," he informed.   -BSS


