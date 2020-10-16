Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump blasts Facebook, Twitter

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

WASHINGTON, Oct 15: US President Donald Trump rebuked Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday for blocking links to a New York Post article purporting to expose corrupt dealings by election rival Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine.
The newspaper said it had obtained a computer abandoned by Hunter Biden that implicated his father in his Ukraine business affairs.
The former vice president -- the Democratic nominee for the November 3 election -- has repeatedly denied any such involvement.
"Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad," the newspaper's headline read.
As Biden's campaign denied he had ever met the businessman, Facebook and Twitter placed restrictions on linking to the article, saying there were questions over its veracity.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 rescuers dead in Vietnam
Heavy rains kill 30 in India
Trump blasts Facebook, Twitter
Pompeo encourages Saudis to normalise ties with Israel
Kyrgyzstan president resigns to end post-election crisis
Xi asks troops to focus on ‘preparing for war’: Report
Democrats urge early voting, massive turnout as Trump stokes fears of contested election
Surge in virus cases in Europe of ‘great concern’: WHO Europe


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft