Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:33 AM
Pompeo encourages Saudis to normalise ties with Israel

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

RIYADH, Oct 15: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday encouraged Saudi Arabia to recognise Israel, in what would be a massive boost for the Jewish state amid normalisation by two other Gulf Arab kingdoms.
Bahrain, which tightly coordinates its foreign policy with Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on September 15 signed the so-called Abraham Accords with Israel at the White House.
Meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Pompeo said the agreement "contributed greatly to our shared goals for regional peace and security".
"They reflect a changing dynamic in the region, one in which countries rightly recognise the need for regional cooperation to counter Iranian influence and generate prosperity," Pompeo said.
"We hope Saudi Arabia will consider normalising its relationships as well. We want to thank them for the assistance they've had in the success of the Abraham Accords so far."
US President Donald Trump has highlighted Arab normalisation with Israel as a major achievement as he seeks another term in November 3 elections, with his evangelical Christian base widely supportive of the Jewish state.
Trump said last month that he also expected Saudi Arabia to recognise Israel "at the right time". Gulf Arab kingdoms have found common cause with Trump in his hawkish line against regional rival Iran.
The administration in turn has been sparing in raising human rights concerns with the Arab allies, including over the killing two years ago of US-based writer Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.   -AFP


