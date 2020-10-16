Video
Hundreds defy Thai crackdown after emergency decree, arrests

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Pro-democracy protesters sit on the ground during a demonstration at a road intersection in Bangkok on October 15 after Thailand issued an emergency decree following an anti-government rally the previous day. photo : AFP

Pro-democracy protesters sit on the ground during a demonstration at a road intersection in Bangkok on October 15 after Thailand issued an emergency decree following an anti-government rally the previous day. photo : AFP

BANGKOK, Oct 15: Hundreds of Thai protesters gathered in defiance of a sweeping crackdown on Thursday after authorities moved to crush months of pro-democracy demonstrations by imposing emergency powers and rounding up leading activists.
Protesters chanted "Prayut get out!" and "Free our friends!" as they confronted police at Ratchaprasong, a busy junction in central Bangkok, despite a new decree banning groups of more than four people.
Student leaders had earlier taken to social media to urge supporters to take to the streets.
"Come out in force -- only giving moral support from home is not enough," said the Free Youth Movement, which had organised massive demonstrations in recent months.
The government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former army chief who initially took power in a 2014 coup, has been the target of mounting, student-led protests which are also taking aim at Thailand's unassailable monarchy.
After the emergency measures were announced early Thursday, riot police dispersed hundreds of protesters who camped overnight outside the prime minister's office.
- 'Violation of my rights' -
Three top activists were among nearly two dozen arrested, including Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, according to Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul -- another prominent figure, whose own arrest was live-streamed on Facebook.
Anon Numpa, another leading activist, said he was forcibly taken by helicopter to Chiang Mai in northern Thailand "without my lawyer".
"This is a violation of my rights and is extremely dangerous to me," he wrote on Facebook. It was not immediately clear how those arrested were accessing their social media accounts.




On Wednesday, there were unprecedented scenes as protesters crowded around the royal motorcade carrying Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn, raising the three-fingered gesture of defiance adopted from "The Hunger Games" books and films.   -AFP


