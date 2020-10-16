Video
World Food Day today

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Today (October 16) is World Food Day and its theme for the year is "Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together. Our actions are our future".
The day is observed marking the founding of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 1945. It is also observed by other organisations concerned with food security, including the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.
On occasion of World Food Day, Ministry of Agriculture has organized some programmes. These are- an International seminar on "Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together. Our actions are our future." At 10 am at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka. After the seminar a technical session has organized on this issue at the same place.
Industrially produced trans fat in food is one of the major causes for increased risks of heart diseases. Globally, circa 250,000 people die of heart diseases due to consumption of trans fat-laden food. The fact of much greater concern is that Bangladesh ranks among the 15 countries with the highest burden of deaths from trans fat induced heart diseases, according to World Health Organization (WHO).



