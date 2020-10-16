Rohingya families satisfied at facilities of Bhashan Char: ISPR





"Recently 'Human Rights Watch' and 'Fortify Rights' published a twisted and distorted report regarding a noble act of Bangladesh, involving the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) staying at Bhashan Char," ISPR said in a press release on Thursday.

Terming the report an "intentionally fabricated" one, it said the report was in favour of the interest of a vested group with an aim to tarnish the image of the Bangladesh government.

It is to be noted that 306 FDMNs broke the country's immigration law. Now Bangladesh is trying to resolve this legal issue. They tried to go to Malaysia with the support of international human traffickers by mechanised trawler. Failing to enter Malaysia, they had been floating at sea in a dismal condition, while no country including humanitarian organisations offered them refuge or any real help except expressing concerns.

During pick of COVID-19 crisis, Bangladesh rescued them on May 7 last from the terrible environment of the sea and saved their lives. If these 306 people were not rescued by Bangladesh and offered a shelter in Bhashan Char, they would all be drowned at sea, the ISPR release said.

Amid the COVID-19 situation, taking these floating group of FDMNs to densely populated Cox's Bazar refugee camps could have been very risky. "When Bangladesh with its projected humanitarian approach saved the life of 306 men, women and children, provisioned for food, clothes, shelters, medical facility and all necessary commodities to live with, why then Bangladesh should create trouble for them?" the ISPR questioned.

When Bangladesh voluntarily did the needful, some parties with vested interest raised their fabricated concern instead of supporting them in real sense. Just for everyone's consumption, the Myanmar government imprisoned a group of 30 to 40 Rohingyas at the same time with similar reason of violating her immigration laws by entering to neighboring country and returning to Myanmar.

At the moment, Bhashan Char is a highly secured locality with quality accommodation, hygienic toilet, fresh water, medical facilities, community centers and schools for education.

There are 1440 cluster houses, including 120 shelter stations. The entire area is secured with CCTV coverage. The living areas of female FDMNs are only accessible to female police and female nurse/medical staffs. Bangladesh Navy and 67 Police personnel (including female police) maintain security of Bhashan Char.

The opportunities of training or practicing economic activities (fishing, cattle farming, agricultural activities and handicraft, etc) are also available there. These economic activities will help FDMNs equip with the added capacity when they return home at Myanmar. Bhashan Char is well-protected by high dam, which was demonstrated during the cyclone Amphhan' with no damage.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Vessel will be operated to connect the island, where FDMNs of Bhashan Char will be allowed to visit their relatives in Cox's Bazar.

"The report of Human Right Watch and Fortify Rights do not commensurate with the existing facilities and secured living environment at Bhashan Char," the release said. The humanitarian crisis that has plagued the Rohingya people needs to be dealt through an international effort rather than Bangladesh solely bearing the burden. -Agencies















