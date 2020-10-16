Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

United Airlines posts steep loss; prepares for travel rebound

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

NEW YORK, Oct 15: United Airlines' revenues plunged nearly 80 per cent in the third quarter compared to last year's levels, but it signaled preparations for a potential rebound in air travel in its earnings report Wednesday.
The Chicago-based carrier reported a loss of $1.8 billion on revenues of $2.5 billion, a drop of 78 per cent from last year amid the severe hit to air travel from the global Covid-19 pandemic.
But United said it was ready for a rebound, and had been cutting costs and building up cash reserves, raising some $22 billion through debt and stock issuance and government relief programs.
"Having successfully executed our initial crisis strategy, we're ready to turn the page on seven months that have been dedicated to developing and implementing extraordinary and often painful measures, like furloughing 13,000 team members, to survive the worst financial crisis in aviation history," said United chief executive Scott Kirby.
"Even though the negative impact of Covid-19 will persist in the near term, we are now focused on positioning the airline for a strong recovery that will allow United to bring our furloughed employees back to work and emerge as the global leader in aviation."
United said it had available liquidity of $19.4 billion, having borrowed $6.8 billion from private sources and secured the ability to borrow $5.2 billion from the US Treasury.
The tenuous state of air travel has been the focus of negotiations with the White House and Congress on stalled negotiations for a fresh coronavirus relief package.
United said it had reduced total operating costs by 59 per cent from the third quarter of 2019 with measures that included an agreement with its pilot group that avoids furloughs by securing flexibility in work hours.
The airline said it is already seeing some improvement in travel compared with earlier this year, and that it resumed nonstop service on 146 domestic routes and restarted or launched service on 78 international routes.
Earlier this week, Delta Air Lines reported a loss of $5.4 billion and said the timing of a full industry recovery remained clouded by the coronavirus pandemic.




Delta, which reported a similar 76 per cent plunge in revenue, said it had seen some positive booking momentum heading into the holiday season, but a real recovery depends on a comeback in business travel and the end of travel quarantines.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Big US banks offer muddled outlook on coronavirus fallout
United Airlines posts steep loss; prepares for travel rebound
Ryanair slashes winter flights on virus restrictions
Beximco Pharma wins CPhI Pharma Awards for Remdesivir
Robi reaches 50m subscribers milestone
Microsoft to support startups in BD
ACME launches Zolpidem tablet in US, recommends 25pc cash dividend
NCC Bank Ltd Chairman inaugurating its 122th branch


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft