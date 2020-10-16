Beximco Pharma wins CPhI Pharma Awards for Remdesivir





The other finalists in this category include world's leading pharma companies namely Catalent USA, Aptar Pharma USA, Dr Reddy's Laboratories India, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics/ Merck USA, MedPharm UK and Crystec Pharma UK.

CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions within the pharmaceutical industry judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts from around the world, according to a press release.

Powered by Informa Pharma Intelligence, UK, the 17th annual CPhI Pharma Awards, at its first-ever virtual ceremony, honored the outstanding achievements of those driving the global pharma industry forward through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

"We are delighted and honored to get recognized for our pioneering role in providing access to breakthrough drug Remdesivir and other repurposed drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This award is a true testament to the exceptional initiatives taken by Beximco Pharma team in combating the impact of COVID-19 on patients, healthcare professionals and communities," the press release quoted Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP as saying on the feat.

The press release mentioned that on May 21 this year Beximco Pharma became the first in the world to launch generic Remdesivir (under the brand name Bemsivir) and since then the company has been providing this drug free of cost to Government designated COVID-19 hospitals in Bangladesh.

Beximco Pharma has also supplied Remdesivir to a number of countries on humanitarian ground. This act of kindness has drawn positive attention and notes of praise from around the world.

Beyond therapeutics, Beximco Pharma also took initiatives across diverse areas during this time of COVID-19 pandemic, which included supplying adequate quantity high quality PPEs to healthcare workers, developing negative pressure isolation canopy for COVID-19 patients in hospitals, conducting clinical trials on Remdesivir and other repurposed drugs, and supporting medical community with telemedicine projects.

All these activities highlight Beximco Pharma's deep commitment to respond to national or global crisis, which is an integral part of Company's strategic commitment.

Beximco Pharma is a leading exporter of pharmaceuticals in Bangladesh and it has a geographic footprint in more than 50 countries. Beximco Pharma?s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are certified by global regulatory authorities of USA, Europe, Australia, Canada, GCC and Latin America, among others.

In August 2016, Beximco Pharma became the first Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company to export medicine to the US market following its manufacturing site approval by the U.S. FDA in June 2015, the press release cited.















