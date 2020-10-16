Robi reaches 50m subscribers milestone





Robi Chief Executive Officer Mahtab Uddin Ahmed announced the feat at a virtual seminar titled 'New Story of Hope' on Thursday.

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Jahurul Haque participated in the virtual seminar as the chief guest and the special guest respectively.

The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also relentlessly leading her government to build Bangladesh a digital technology-based country. Her son Computer Engineer Sajib Wazed Joy who is also her adviser on Information and Communication Technology is also helping the government to in this sector.

Jabbar said tele communications companies are also supporting the government to reach its goal of digital Bangladesh.

The Minister said, "We have already introduced 4G network across the country and people are getting all facilities in using network".

"As 5G is the next world's technology, we don't want to be behind of any country. For this we have already prepared a road map of introducing 5G and we have a plan to work on it once the pandemic is over", the minister said.

The BTRC Chairman said with this 50 million subscribers, Robi's responsibilities has also increased to provide continuous better supports to its clients.

He said it is needed to keep on serving the large clients with updated technologies in the competitive market.

The Robi CEO also declared for a bonus or gifts to its subscribers on marking their celebration.

He said everyday they will provide 50 million megabyte data at free of costs which will start from 100 megabyte to 5 gigabyte.

Subscribers will get the free data on the basis of their purchasing packages.

In marking the day the Robi Axiata Limited's Chairman, Co Chairman, and others have provided video messages from abroad.















