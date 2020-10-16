Video
Microsoft to support startups in BD

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

Following the success in India, Highway to a 100 Unicorns will now expand to Bangladesh and 15 other markets in the region to empower startups with mentoring, technology and access to enterprise clients 
Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a 100 Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region's startup ecosystem, says a press release.
This follows the initiative's success in India, where only 56 startups were selected to the Emerge X program from six states, which have over 15000+ startups.
The Emerge X winners have greatly benefited with global market access support, a 3-day founder bootcamp with world class mentors, access to funding, ongoing mentorship, and guidance on Azure, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more.
Innovation is critical to unlocking inclusive economic growth in Asia Pacific; high income economies in the region invest three times more in research and development as compared to their peers.
To spur innovative entrepreneurship, Microsoft will work closely with governments and industry partners to discover and nurture technology startups with a high potential to become truly global enterprises in the future.
"At Microsoft, we are working to build up a more supportive ecosystem for startups in Bangladesh," the press release quoted Microsoft Bangladesh , Country Manager Afif Mohamed Ali as saying.
"Emerging markets like Bangladesh happen to be among the fastest-growing economies in the world which is why startups will play a vital role as innovators, disruptors and first-movers. Through Highway to a 100 Unicorns, we will enable startups in Bangladesh to drive digital innovation in the region."


