Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:32 AM
ACME launches Zolpidem tablet in US, recommends 25pc cash dividend

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

The ACME Laboratories, the country's oldest pharmaceutical company, has informed that they had launched Zolpidem (5 mg. and 10 mg.) tablet in the US market through contact manufacturing.
The pharmaceutical company noted that exploring in the US market has been one of the ACME's most ambitious and dream projects which will generate yearly earnings of US$ 50,000 approximately, according to an official disclosure on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the ACME Laboratories has recommended a 25 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020, the company said in another disclosure on Thursday.
The annual general meeting will be held on December 10 at 11:30am through a digital platform. The record date is November 10.
The company has also reported EPS of Tk. 6.85, NAV per share of Tk. 90.00 and NOCFPS of Tk. 5.42 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 as against Tk. 6.81, Tk. 86.69 and Tk. 7.81 respectively for the same period of the previous year.
Its share traded between Tk 54.20 and Tk 84 in the last year.
The company, however, was disbursing 35 per cent cash dividends for the last four years each since listing with the stock market in 2016.
The company's paid-up capital is Tk 2.11 billion and authorised capital is Tk 5.0 billion while total number of securities is 211.60 million.
The sponsor-directors own 41.55 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 28.87 per cent, foreign investors 0.13 per cent and the general public 29.45 per cent as on September 30, 2020, the DSE data show.


ACME launches Zolpidem tablet in US, recommends 25pc cash dividend
