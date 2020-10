NCC Bank Ltd Chairman inaugurating its 122th branch















NCC Bank Ltd Chairman Md Nurun Newaz Salim inaugurating its 122th branch virtually at Mohakhali, Dhaka on Thursday. Managing Director and CEO (C.C.) Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir presided over the ceremony while Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Director and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Khairul Alam Chaklader, Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee Itrat Husain delivered their spoke on the virtual session. photo: Bank