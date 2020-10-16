Marcel launches Digital Campaign Season- 8



Like the campaigns of the previous seasons, Season 8 was also commenced with some special benefits for the customers.

In this season, any customer may get either appliances like fridge, TV, AC, home free of cost or may get cash vouchers purchasing a Marcel brand's fridge, washing machine or microwave oven from any branded outlets across the country.

The campaign has been launched on Thursday and will continue until the further announcement from Marcel authorities, says a press release.

The announcement was made at the 'Declaration Programme of Digital Campaign Season-8' held at the Marcel Corporate Office's conference room in the capital on Wednesday.

The event was attended among others by Marcel Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rezwana Nilu, Nazrul Islam Sarker and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Marcel Brand Ambassador Film Actor Amin Khan and Marcel Sales Head Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen.

Executive Director (ED) Md Firoj Alam moderated the programme while the company's some other EDs Mohammad Rayhan, Ariful Ambia and Refrigerator's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallik, Deputy ED Shahjada Selim, Home Appliances' CEO Engineer Al Imran, First Senior Additional Directors Robiul Islam Milton and Faruk Azam, Additional Director Augustin Sujon, Digital Campaign's Coordinator Nazmul Hossain Evan, among others, were also present.

To encourage customers' participation in the campaign, the local brand has been offering special customers' benefits like free fridge, TV, AC etc. and sure cash vouchers.

Marcel is now manufacturing and marketing around 100 models of frost and non-frost refrigerator, freezers and beverage coolers with advanced technologies and features such as BSTI 'Five Star' energy rating certified refrigerator, huge energy saving inverter technology's Side by Side Door and Glass Door non-frost refrigerators.

Marcel is giving one-year replacement guaranty as well as 12 years compressor's guaranty.

In addition, customers are getting Marcel 4 models of washing machine, including top loading automatic and manual system. between the prices of Tk 6,900 to Tk 22,000. Customer can buy Marcel microwave oven at Tk 17,600.















