Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:32 AM
IMF, WB marshall forces to push for aid for poorest

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

WASHINGTON, Oct 15:  The world's two dominant emergency lenders opened their annual meetings on Wednesday with a renewed call for the wealthy to help the poorest deal with the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, within national borders and globally.
The leaders of the IMF and World Bank have been banging the drum about the need for governments to continue to spend amid the crisis to help support businesses and jobless workers, to keep the emergency from growing far worse.
But with national and corporate debt levels soaring amid record low interest rates, the crisis presents a puzzle for the Washington-based institutions that have always called for caution in spending.
So far the calls to spend have been heeded - but IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass are sounding the alarm against becoming too complacent with the early success and urging creditors, notably China and private lenders, to do more to ease the debt burden on the most vulnerable countries.
"Nine months into the pandemic, we are still struggling with the darkness of a crisis that has taken more than a million lives, and driven the economy into reverse, causing sharply higher unemployment, rising poverty, and the risk of 'a lost generation' in low-income countries," Georgieva told reporters.
"I worry most about withdrawing support to workers and firms prematurely, because it could cause a wave of bankruptcies and massive increase in unemployment," she warned.
The fund projects a 4.4 per cent drop in global GDP this year, a smaller decline than forecast in June due to the stunning $12 trillion in resources that governments pumped into their economies worldwide.
But despite a 5.2 per cent recovery forecast for 2021, the world economy is expected to lose $28 trillion in output in the next five years.   -AFP


