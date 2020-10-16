Video
Oil rises 2pc as OPEC complies with production cuts

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Oil rises 2pc as OPEC complies with production cuts

Oil rises 2pc as OPEC complies with production cuts

NEW YORK , Oct 15: Oil prices strengthened on Wednesday, as OPEC and its allies were seen complying with a pact to cut oil supply in September, even as concerns loomed that recovery in fuel demand will be stalled by soaring global coronavirus cases.
Early in the day crude was boosted by a bullish stock market. Even as equities whipsawed on pandemic worries, oil stayed higher, buoyed by expectations that OPEC could staunch a supply glut.
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, supported by heavyweight technology stocks. The dollar traded lower, which can boost oil as investors switch asset classes.
"Between the dollar, the EIA and the warning from the IEA that may impact future OPEC policy, the tone has turned bullish here," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.
Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)is expected to show crude oil stockpiles moving lower in the latest week, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
The American Petroleum Institute said US crude inventories fell more than expected in the latest week, according to a report released after market close on Wednesday. Analysts expect the US Energy Information Administration data to confirm that draw on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 for December delivery settled up 87 cents, or 2.05per cent, at $43.32 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate CLc1 futures also traded higher, settling up 84 cents, 2.09per cent, at $41.04 a barrel.
OPEC+ had 100per cent compliance with a pact to cut oil supply in September was seen at 102per cent, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) conformity with the oil output reduction in September was 105per cent, while non-OPEC compliance was 97per cent, one of the sources said.
 "There is a risk that the demand recovery is stalled by the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in many countries," the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
OPEC cut its oil demand forecast on Tuesday, citing economic dislocations caused by the virus.   -Reuters


