

Gold prices soar again after easing on Sept 24

Bajus - jewelers trade association in a statement issued on Thursday cited multiple reasons behind their decision to hike gold prices.

The downturn caused by the coronavirus, the Sino-US trade war and the upcoming US election may have led to a weakening of US dollar and as the prices increased in domestic and international bullion markets, in Bangladesh they had to increase gold prices, the statement added.

Now per bhori of 22-carat gold will sell at Tk76,341, up from Tk,74,008 which was last set on September 24. As per the new decision, each bhori of 21-carat gold will now cost Tk73,191, and 18-carat will cost Tk64,443 in local market.

The price of gold acquired in traditional method will be at Tk54,120 per bhori, up from Tk51,788. The prices of 22-carat, 21-carat and 18-carat silver (cadmium) per bhori, however, remained unchanged at Tk1,516, Tk1,435 and Tk1,225 respectively.

The price of silver acquired in traditional method was also unchanged at Tk933 per bhori.

















