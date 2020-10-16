Video
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:31 AM
Stocks back to gaining tracks on fresh buying

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) moved up on Thursday as investors resumed buying prospective shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE moved up by 33.24 points or 0.68 per cent to 4,872, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 14.12 points to 1,670 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 4.51 points to 1,112 at the close of the trading..
However, turnover on the DSE fell to 2.5 months low at Tk 5.48 billion, down 15 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 6.50 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 357 issues traded, 179 ended higher, 110 closed lower while 68 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 130,374 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 225.67 million shares and mutual fund units.
Asia Pacific Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 270 million changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, Continental Insurance, BSCCL and Brac Bank.
The insurance sector dominated the gainer's chart with Nitol Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while Envoy Textile was the worst loser, losing 6.0 per cent following its poor dividend and earnings disclosure.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 69 points to close at 13,883 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 41 points to close at 8,337.
Of the issues traded, 125 advanced, 83 declined and 61 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 7.73 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 154 million.


