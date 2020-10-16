Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Local lingerie maker to invest $25m in CEPZ

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Z&Z Lingerie Managing Director Sharif Zahir signing an investment agreement on behalf of their respective organizations as BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam along with BEPZA senior officials witness standing behind at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday. photo: BEPZA

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Z&Z Lingerie Managing Director Sharif Zahir signing an investment agreement on behalf of their respective organizations as BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam along with BEPZA senior officials witness standing behind at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday. photo: BEPZA

M/s Z&Z Lingerie Limited, a Bangladeshi company, is going to establish an intimate garments manufacturing industry in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) with an investment of US$ 25 million.
The company will produce annually 43 million pieces of different kinds of lingerie like Bra, Panty, Legging etc. and Sportsware. M/s Z&Z Lingerie will create employment opportunity for 4736 Bangladeshi nationals. Mentionable, this is the sixth industry in EPZ under the same owner, says a press release.
An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Z&Z Lingerie Ltd. at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday.
BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Z&Z Lingerie Managing Director Sharif Zahir signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam witnessed the signing ceremony.
Among others, BEPZA Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Nabirul Islam, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were present at the signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Big US banks offer muddled outlook on coronavirus fallout
United Airlines posts steep loss; prepares for travel rebound
Ryanair slashes winter flights on virus restrictions
Beximco Pharma wins CPhI Pharma Awards for Remdesivir
Robi reaches 50m subscribers milestone
Microsoft to support startups in BD
ACME launches Zolpidem tablet in US, recommends 25pc cash dividend
NCC Bank Ltd Chairman inaugurating its 122th branch


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft