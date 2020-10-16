Local lingerie maker to invest $25m in CEPZ



BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Z&Z Lingerie Managing Director Sharif Zahir signing an investment agreement on behalf of their respective organizations as BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam along with BEPZA senior officials witness standing behind at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday. photo: BEPZA

The company will produce annually 43 million pieces of different kinds of lingerie like Bra, Panty, Legging etc. and Sportsware. M/s Z&Z Lingerie will create employment opportunity for 4736 Bangladeshi nationals. Mentionable, this is the sixth industry in EPZ under the same owner, says a press release.

An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Z&Z Lingerie Ltd. at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday.

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Z&Z Lingerie Managing Director Sharif Zahir signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, BEPZA Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Nabirul Islam, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were present at the signing ceremony.















