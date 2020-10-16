Mercantile Bank to issue Tk 7b Perpetual Bond





The bank will issue the bond for raising funds as part of the additional Tier-I (AT-1) capital to support Bank's Basel III compliance in line with Bangladesh Bank guidelines on risk based capital adequacy dated December 2014, said the disclosure.

A perpetual bond, also known as a "consol bond" or "prep," is a fixed income security with no maturity date. This type of bond is often considered a type of equity, rather than debt.

Although perpetual bonds are not redeemable, they pay a steady stream of interest in forever. Because of the nature of these bonds, they are often viewed as a type of equity and not a debt

The MBL has also informed that the board of directors has decided to sponsor an open-end mutual fund in the name of "Mercantile Bank Unit Fund" to the tune of Tk 500 million.

Of the total size of the fund, the sponsor will contribute 10 per cent or Tk 50 million and the remaining Tk 450 million will be raised from market through selling its units.

MBL Asset Management Ltd shall be appointed as Fund Manager of the said fund subject to approval from stock market regulator.

Mutual funds are investment funds that gather a fixed pool of money from several investors and re-invest them into stocks, bonds and other securities and then distribute the profits among the unit holders.

Open-end mutual funds have no timeframe to mature and are not listed with the bourses. Its shares traded between Tk 10 and Tk 14.90 each in the last year.

The bank disbursed 11 per cent cash and 5.0 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.

The bank's paid-up capital is Tk 9.84 billion and authorised capital is Tk 12 billion while total number of securities is 984.01 million.

The sponsor-directors own 39.37 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 18.52 per cent, foreign investors 4.85 per cent and the general public 37.26 per cent as on September 30, 2020, the DSE data show.















