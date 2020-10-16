Video
IBB diploma holders to get addl scores for promotion

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Officers of all scheduled banks who hold banking diploma certificates from Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (IBB) will get additional scores while their promotion cases would be considered.
Bangladesh Bank in circular on Thursday asked all banks to incorporate in their respective service rules the provision for upgrading the scores of the diploma holders when their case will come up for promotion.
It said that IBB has been holding banking diploma examinations consisting of two parts for existing bank officials. The course facilitates bankers in taking decisions by allowing them to gather the basic knowledge related to the banking sector.
The banking diploma examination plays a vital role in professional development of the bankers while imparting them with banking knowledge. An official of the central bank said employees, who have completed IBB banking diploma were not getting due treatment in evaluating promotions.
Even though the diploma gives them additional banking skills, it was not helping them professionally causing demoralization to many to pursue the course. So the new BB circular has asked all banks to give additional scores while processing their promotions.
It said certain number may be added against first part and second part diploma while processing promotion of bank employees from the post of officer or equivalent positions to general manager or equivalent posts.
The allocated number for the banking diploma second part must not be less than the first part. However, for technical posts like information technology officers, doctors, engineers and legal officers along with the officers working in the cash section, the requirement can't be relaxed.
The banks were instructed to revise the relevant rules on their respective boards. The instruction was issued under Section 45 of the Bank Company Act, 1991, with immediate effect, the central bank circular said.


