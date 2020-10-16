‘Agrani Bank’s cyber security at risk due to outdated software’





Core Banking Software (CBS) is typically used to run the banking activities which provides real time banking services to clients and also protect banks from cyber threats.

"The outdated software has posed a great threat to the security of the bank and depositors money. On the other hand, it could disrupt online branch transaction and communication," a senior ABL official told The Daily Observer.

The bank had initially purchased Temenos T24 CBS's in 2008. In 2018, the license was renewed again at a cost of over US$12 million for 10 years till 2028. Flora Telecom Limited (FTL), the local agent of Temenos was tasked for implementation, monitoring and upgrading of the software.

It is alleged that the FTL implemented the project without properly upgrading the software and also didn't maintain it properly. In doing so, the firm had meanwhile forged the signature of a Deputy General Manager of the bank to claim the right to handle the next phase of upgrading.

FTL then informed the Agrani Bank that its software system need to be upgraded with the latest version of T24 CBS for another $46 million to purchase additional modules and other equipment. The proposal was made in August 2019, only 9 months after the renewal was made.

In January 2020, the bank management proposed to the board for sanctioning US$37 million for the purpose and its Managing Director Mohammad Shams-ul Islam and the then IT General Manager strongly supported the move.

The board however, did not approve the proposal as new CITO, Muhammad Mahmud Hasan, immediately raised concerns over the costly proposal. Hasan felt many modules were not required but Singapore based supplier of FTL kept on insisting that all these modules were mandatory for an upgradation package.

Checking with other local banks however showed FTL proposed price for software is at least three times higher than other banks using the same.

It is alleged that FTL neither informed Temenos about the development nor paid the commission against business done with Agrani Bank. It is alleged that Temenos senior management did not receive the funds, and found that FTL had forged documents. The supplier has a new proposal this time at a cost of US$ 15 million. A court injunction is now in place stalling the move, said a source familiar with the matter.















