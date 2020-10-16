Video
Friday, 16 October, 2020
Positive Side Of Covid-19

Internet banking users soars to 29.21 lakh in July, Aug

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business correspondent

The internet banking users increased by 1.79 lakh in the first two months of this fiscal 2020-21 to a total of  29.21 lakh at the end of August when use of technology reached its peak amid Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the internet banking users rose to 29.21 lakh at the end of August from 27.42 lakh at the end of June, 2020. The number was 28.42 lakh in July while 25.17 lakh users were reported in January this year.
Bankers said internet banking had been gaining popularity in recent years and the outbreak of coronavirus has shot up the number in the banking service. After the Covid-19 outbreak in March this year, people  turn out to be more cautious maintaining physical distancing in every activity including banking activities.
They said that internet banking facilitated customers to execute their banking transactions from safety of their homes to avoid risk of any physical contact.
The BB data showed the volume of transaction through internet banking stood at Tk 6,800.1 crore in August down from Tk 6,254.9 crore in the previous month. In June, the transaction through internet banking reached a record high at Tk 7,421.1 crore when people were panicky about coronavirus infection.
Prompted by increase in transactions through internet banking, the BB in September raised daily ceiling of online transaction limit to five-fold for institutional users.
For individuals, the daily limit was set at Tk 5 lakh executed through a maximum of 10 transactions using internet banking while the highest limit for a single transaction was set at Tk 1 lakh.
The daily transaction limit for institutional users was set at Tk 10 lakh executed through a maximum of 20 transactions in internet banking with highest limit for a single set at Tk 2 lakh.
Earlier, there was no separate limit for institutional and individual users. The highest daily IBFT limit for both institutional and individual users was Tk 2 lakh.
Under both the criteria, a maximum of five transactions were allowed in a day with the highest limit for a single transaction was set at Tk 50,000. The IBFT is executed through the BB's National Payment Switch Bangladesh.


