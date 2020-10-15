Cinema to reopen tomorrow

Video
Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

After over seven months of closure to curb the  spread of coronavirus, country's cinema halls will reopen Friday maintaining health guidelines.
The Ministry of Information has given permission to screen films in cinema halls across the country from Friday, said a handout on Wednesday.
The ministry has allowed screening films on condition of keeping at least half of the total number of seats in the cinema halls vacant, ensuring proper hygiene
and social distance.
Earlier, in a meeting with representatives of the film industry, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said he would discuss with the Prime Minister about reopening of  cinema halls from October 16.
Cinema halls all over Bangladesh remained shut from March 18 due to Covid-9 pandemic.
However, the popular cinema hall STAR Cineplex will reopen on October 23.    -UNB


