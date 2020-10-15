Cinema to reopen tomorrow





The Ministry of Information has given permission to screen films in cinema halls across the country from Friday, said a handout on Wednesday.

The ministry has allowed screening films on condition of keeping at least half of the total number of seats in the cinema halls vacant, ensuring proper hygiene

and social distance.

Earlier, in a meeting with representatives of the film industry, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said he would discuss with the Prime Minister about reopening of cinema halls from October 16.

Cinema halls all over Bangladesh remained shut from March 18 due to Covid-9 pandemic.

However, the popular cinema hall STAR Cineplex will reopen on October 23. -UNB















